Man Arrested with Meth and 42 License Suspensions in New York
A Whitesboro man with 42 suspensions is now facing felony charges after being caught behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck full of Meth—only to have the truck itself stolen hours later.
Police stopped Aaron M. Brown, 33, on South Madison Street at 1:52 p.m. on January 17 for multiple traffic violations. Brown, who was driving a U-Haul box truck, reportedly tried to switch seats with his passenger before officers reached the vehicle. To add to the chaos, another individual was found in the back of the truck.
Upon inspection, police discovered methamphetamine in a backpack and found that Brown's license had been suspended 42 times. The suspensions are from Brown failing to appear in court for 42 tickets issued over 12 previous occasions.
Brown now faces several charges, including first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony, seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, and driving without an interlock device. He is scheduled to appear in Rome City Court.
A Stolen U-Haul Adds Another Twist
After the traffic stop, the U-Haul was towed to a shop on Erie Boulevard West. By 7:50 p.m. the same day, the truck was stolen from the shop. The owner discovered the theft the following morning, finding signs of forced entry and missing keys to the U-Haul and several tow trucks.
Police are still searching for the missing U-Haul and investigating the theft.
