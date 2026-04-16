Now that the finale lights have dimmed, Upstate New York is still riding high on Lucas West’s Voice run.

\The Fairport native just wrapped up an incredible run on The Voice, finishing third in Season 29, and while the finale has come and gone, his momentum is just getting started.

A Finish Worth Celebrating in Upstate NY

West placed behind winner Alexia Jayy and runner-up Liv Ciara during Tuesday’s finale, but for a lot of people across Upstate New York, he already feels like a hometown winner.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter, is currently a senior at SUNY Fredonia. He quickly became a standout on Team Legend, thanks to his piano-driven performances and emotional delivery.

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From Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” to Hunter Hayes’ “Wanted” and Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” West built a reputation for performances that felt personal and polished at the same time.

A Finale Moment Rooted in Home

One of his final performances may have said the most about who he is as an artist.

West chose Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice”, a nod to Rochester native Lou Gramm, and ditched the piano to lean fully into a rock vocal. It was a clear shift, and one that showed just how much range he’s working with moving forward.

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Back home, the support was just as strong. Friends and family packed into Faircraft Brauhaus in Fairport, owned by his father, to watch it all unfold together.

Not His First Big Stage and Definitely Not His Last

If this all felt like a breakout moment, it wasn’t entirely new territory.

West has already performed the National Anthem at Buffalo Bills games at Highmark Stadium, twice, so he’s no stranger to big crowds or high-pressure moments.

And he’s joining a growing list of The Voice success stories from Upstate New York, including Sawyer Fredericks, who won Season 8, and Utica’s own Sofronio Vasquez, who took home the title in Season 26.

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