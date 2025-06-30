As the town of Clarks Mills prepared to lay 6-year-old twins Emily and Kenni Bisson to rest, the local fire department issued a disturbing warning: a Facebook user claiming to livestream the girls’ private funeral is spreading misinformation and potentially exploiting the tragedy for attention or money. The individual behind the fake livestream is not affiliated with the family, the funeral home, or the community. Officials and loved ones are urging the public not to engage with the post, not to share it, and most importantly, not to donate. If you see it, report it to Facebook immediately. The family has asked for privacy as they grieve, and the community is rallying to ensure they get it.

The twin girls, beloved in their small town, were tragically killed on Sunday, June 22, when a tornado swept through Clarks Mills, bringing a tree down on their home. Their mother, Kayleigh Bisson, lost not only her children, but her home, her belongings, and all the memories within it.

Twin Girls Killed in Tornado Remembered

Emily and Kenni were known for their joyful spirits, vibrant outfits, and contagious belly laughs. Whether they were dancing at recitals, painting with sidewalk chalk, or swinging bats on the softball field, they brought light to every corner of their community. They’ve been remembered as “the girliest tomboys you’d ever meet,” perfectly comfortable painting their nails while collecting bugs or twirling in tap shoes before jumping in mud puddles.

Despite the darkness of this unimaginable loss, the community has come together in an inspiring show of support. A verified fundraiser for their mother has already raised over $336,000 to help cover funeral costs and start rebuilding what was lost.

