Central New York Destination Crowned Best Place To Visit This Fall

Who doesn't love traveling in the fall season? You can enjoy some of the best colors in America right here in Central New York. One destination was just crowned the best.

As Travel Pulse worded it: Fall travel is simply magical, offering up a chance to enjoy the last of the outdoor activity and enjoy the colorful changing of the seasons.

Fall travel in the United States is the season for pumpkin-spiced travel delights, from apple-picking and leaf-peeping to tailgating at college football games, haunted houses and harvest festivals.

We all know that Central and Upstate New York offers amazing views and colors. Did you know we are one of the best in the nation? Travel Pulse published a list called "The Top Fall Travel Destination in Each State." Here's who they crowned as the winner for New York: Letchworth State Park

There's no doubt that you'll have a ball in the Big Apple between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, but Upstate is way too lovely this time of year to stay in the city all season long. Head to this remarkable state park to see spectacular foliage and waterfalls come together to take your breath away before heading over to the nearby Finger Lakes to sip some wine and get out on the water one last time for the season."

This isn't the only victory of the season for Letchworth either: Of the 50 best state parks in the U.S., Letchworth State Park took the top spot. In the past 10 years, Letchworth State Park has been on the “10 Best Reader’s Choice Award for Best State Park” by USA TODAY, “20 Wild and Beautiful U.S. State Parks” by National Geographic, and “The 30 Best State Park’s in America” by Thrillist. The only other state park to make all three lists is Hunting Island State Park in South Carolina.

So enjoy the magic of fall close to home at Letchworth State Park.

