We’ve all seen some… interesting names on ballots before. But what if the next big candidate wasn’t a seasoned politician, wasn’t a flashy newcomer, and wasn’t even human?

This contender wears a bow tie, spends most of his day napping, and has no problem begging for treats at campaign stops. His platform? Equality, dignity, and maybe a few extra scratches behind the ears.

Read More: Peebles Island Birdwatchers Dodge Bullets in Cohoes Shooting

The latest “Demo-cat” on the scene is a 9-year-old cinnamon swirl tabby named Leo.

Leo The Cat the Write-in Candidate

For the last month, stickers and posters have been showing up on utility poles urging voters to consider Leo as a write-in candidate. His campaign promises include “uplifting every paw that ever touched the snowy ground in winter” and being the only candidate to truly “give a meow” about the people. And unlike your typical politician, he’s got zero interest in corporate donors, though a can of tuna might get you in his good graces.

Leo’s campaign is tongue-in-cheek, of course, but it’s making waves. He’s got endorsements, an Instagram page, and a mission: to remind voters that the people’s needs, like affordable housing, food, and childcare, matter most.

Read More: New Yorkers Can Now Claim Pet Tax: What You Need To Know

Leo is "seeking to replace" term-limited city council member Robert Holden in District 30, which covers neighborhoods like Ridgewood, Maspeth, and Elmhurst in Queens.

However, the Board of Elections has made it clear that only a human being (and U.S. citizen) can legally hold office.

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in New York If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic, five super cute exotic animals appear to be completely legal to own in New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be sure. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor