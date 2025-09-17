Meet the “Purr-fect” Candidate Shaking Up Politics in New York
We’ve all seen some… interesting names on ballots before. But what if the next big candidate wasn’t a seasoned politician, wasn’t a flashy newcomer, and wasn’t even human?
This contender wears a bow tie, spends most of his day napping, and has no problem begging for treats at campaign stops. His platform? Equality, dignity, and maybe a few extra scratches behind the ears.
The latest “Demo-cat” on the scene is a 9-year-old cinnamon swirl tabby named Leo.
Leo The Cat the Write-in Candidate
For the last month, stickers and posters have been showing up on utility poles urging voters to consider Leo as a write-in candidate. His campaign promises include “uplifting every paw that ever touched the snowy ground in winter” and being the only candidate to truly “give a meow” about the people. And unlike your typical politician, he’s got zero interest in corporate donors, though a can of tuna might get you in his good graces.
Leo’s campaign is tongue-in-cheek, of course, but it’s making waves. He’s got endorsements, an Instagram page, and a mission: to remind voters that the people’s needs, like affordable housing, food, and childcare, matter most.
Leo is "seeking to replace" term-limited city council member Robert Holden in District 30, which covers neighborhoods like Ridgewood, Maspeth, and Elmhurst in Queens.
However, the Board of Elections has made it clear that only a human being (and U.S. citizen) can legally hold office.
