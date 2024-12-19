Head To LEGOLAND New York This December

Head To LEGOLAND New York This December

LEGOLAND New York

Experience the magic of the holiday season at LEGOLAND New York Resort's 2024 Holiday Bricktacular and LEGO City's Elf Extravaganza. Just a short drive from Central New York.

Lego elves have taken over, and they have a fun and playful atmosphere for you and your family. The party goes on through January 4th 2025. Guests can embark on a ride on their Minifigure Skyliner, journey to Holiday Headquarters to meet LEGO Santa, and glide across the ice-skating rink. This park is going all out for the holiday season. If your family loves Legos, this is the place to be. Also, it's a great distraction during the holiday break. So consider taking a look, because its a short drive from the Central New York region.

Here's a look at some daily events, All entertainment and attractions are subject to change. Check the LEGOLAND App for details.

Shows
Park Opening Ceremony: 11:55am
End of Day Dance Party: 5:30pm

Holly Hype Dance Party
Holiday Stage: 12:30pm, 2:45pm, 4:00pm

Elf Training Academy
Holiday Stage: 10:30am, 3:15pm, 5:00pm

Festival of Flurries
Flurries Stage: 1:00pm, 2:45pm, 4:30pm

All Day Activities
- LEGO Snowflake Build
- Flurries Stage: All Day

- Elf Driving School
- Icicle Alley Skating Rink
Adjacent to Holiday HQ, All Day
Skate and twirl across our shimmering ice rink!

LEGO Mosaic Build
Near Granny’s Apple Fries All Day

All entertainment and attractions are subject to change. Check the LEGOLAND App for details.

Event Dates
Dec: 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 26 - 31
Jan: 1 - 4"

You can read more online here. You can buy one day passes starting at $49, or look to stay at the hotel on site for more holiday fun.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen

While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in the Hudson Valley.

Gallery Credit: Boris

12 Outrageous Food Options Coming to LEGOLAND New York

When LEGOLAND New York opens for the first time, Hudson Valley families will be anxious to try out all of the rides and attractions. But it's the food that may actually wind up being the biggest thrill of all. Here are 11 dining options that will be available once LEGOLAND opens its gates.

Gallery Credit: Boris

Filed Under: christmas, hudson valley, legoland, Family, Utica News, legoland new york
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News

More From 96.9 WOUR