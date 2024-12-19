Head To LEGOLAND New York This December

Experience the magic of the holiday season at LEGOLAND New York Resort's 2024 Holiday Bricktacular and LEGO City's Elf Extravaganza. Just a short drive from Central New York.

Lego elves have taken over, and they have a fun and playful atmosphere for you and your family. The party goes on through January 4th 2025. Guests can embark on a ride on their Minifigure Skyliner, journey to Holiday Headquarters to meet LEGO Santa, and glide across the ice-skating rink. This park is going all out for the holiday season. If your family loves Legos, this is the place to be. Also, it's a great distraction during the holiday break. So consider taking a look, because its a short drive from the Central New York region.

Here's a look at some daily events, All entertainment and attractions are subject to change. Check the LEGOLAND App for details.

Shows

Park Opening Ceremony: 11:55am

End of Day Dance Party: 5:30pm Holly Hype Dance Party

Holiday Stage: 12:30pm, 2:45pm, 4:00pm Elf Training Academy

Holiday Stage: 10:30am, 3:15pm, 5:00pm Festival of Flurries

Flurries Stage: 1:00pm, 2:45pm, 4:30pm All Day Activities

- LEGO Snowflake Build

- Flurries Stage: All Day - Elf Driving School

- Icicle Alley Skating Rink

Adjacent to Holiday HQ, All Day

Skate and twirl across our shimmering ice rink! LEGO Mosaic Build

Near Granny’s Apple Fries All Day

All entertainment and attractions are subject to change. Check the LEGOLAND App for details.

Event Dates

Dec: 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 26 - 31

Jan: 1 - 4"

You can read more online here. You can buy one day passes starting at $49, or look to stay at the hotel on site for more holiday fun.

