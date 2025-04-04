A Giant LEGO Party Is Coming To New York And It’s Only A Road Trip Away

LEGO lovers, get ready — something big is building in Upstate New York!

LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen (just a couple hours down the Thruway!) is kicking off the first-ever global LEGO Festival, and you don’t want to miss it. Starting May 3 and running on weekends through June 8, this massive celebration is bringing millions of extra LEGO bricks, brand-new attractions, and a whole lot of creativity to the Hudson Valley, a perfect weekend trip from Central New York.

Organized by The LEGO Group and Merlin Entertainments, this one-of-a-kind event is happening not just in New York, but simultaneously at six other LEGOLAND parks around the world, including California, Florida, Denmark, Germany, Korea, and the UK.

What to Expect at the LEGOLAND Festival

The LEGO Festival is inspired by World Play Day on June 11 and it's all about celebrating the power of play. Visitors to LEGOLAND New York can explore five different themed zones of fun, including:

Dance Zone – featuring a live DJ and tons of energy

Gaming Zone – where interactive play takes center stage

Music Zone – with LEGO instruments and sonic surprises

Creative Zone – including Master Builder classes for kids and adults

Chill Out Zone – featuring a tranquil LEGO Botanicals garden

A Big Year for LEGOLAND New York

Located in Goshen, NY, LEGOLAND New York is the third-largest LEGOLAND resort in the world and the first major theme park to open in the Northeast in over 40 years. The park opens for the 2025 season on April 10.

Even more exciting for families: Coming later this year, LEGOLAND New York will debut the all-new Peppa Pig Duplo Playground — a 13,000-square-foot adventure where little ones can explore oversized LEGO DUPLO creations from the Peppa Pig universe.

Visit LEGOLAND New York's website for ticket info, hours, and festival details.

