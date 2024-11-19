For craft beer enthusiasts and Syracuse locals, Le Moyne College and Meier’s Creek Brewing Company (MCBC) are once again serving up something special. Following the success of their first collaboration, Dolphy Day IPA, the duo has decided to pair up again. This time with Heights Honey Ale, a limited-edition brew crafted with honey sourced straight from Meier’s Creek Farm Apiary bees.

Heights Honey Ale: A Sweet Sip of Syracuse Tradition

Set to launch Friday, Heights Honey Ale celebrates the holiday season and the rich heritage of Le Moyne College. Available in retail stores across Central New York and at Meier’s Creek locations in Cazenovia and Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, this seasonal ale blends tradition, community, and just a touch of sweetness.

However, the partnership is more than just good beer. 20% of all sales support the Le Moyne College Fund, so every sip contributes to wellness initiatives and student scholarships. It’s a win-win for craft beer lovers and those passionate about supporting higher education.

What makes this collaboration even more special? Students from Le Moyne’s marketing firm, Heights Global Marketing, played a pivotal role. From researching beer styles to designing the label featuring iconic campus imagery, these students are gaining hands-on experience in marketing while showcasing their school pride.

Whether you’re a fan of craft beer or simply love supporting local, Heights Honey Ale offers a taste of Syracuse that’s hard to resist. Pre-orders are open now, but act fast—time is running out on this sweet holiday brew. You can preorder here.