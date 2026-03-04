If you're looking for something positive, creative, and completely free for kids after school, the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton is offering a program that blends movement, mindfulness, and art.

The program is called Creative Expression for Young People: Move and Make, and it's designed to help kids unwind after the school day while connecting with other students.

Free After-School Program for Kids 9 and Up

The program takes place every Tuesday from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. at the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton.

It’s open to kids ages 9 and older and there is no cost to participate.

Each session starts with 45 minutes of yoga-based movement exercises led by local instructor Georgia Fisher. The goal is to help students release stress from the school day through a mix of energizing and calming movements.

After that, kids move into the art studio for another 45-minute creative session led by Oriskany High School art teacher Grace Mahanna.

Helping Kids Focus on Both Mind and Body

The program was created to support both physical and mental wellness in young people.

The goal is to give kids a chance to decompress, connect with others, and express themselves creatively in a supportive environment.

Open to Local Families

The program launched in fall 2025 and is continuing this year thanks to support from the Wadas Foundation and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Parents can sign their children up online or simply drop in for a session, though space is limited.

Only 15 students can participate at a time, and kids are welcome to attend as many sessions as they’re able.

How to Register

Parents can register online at the Kirkland Art Center website.

You can also contact the center directly with questions by emailing director@kacny.org.

