Help Donate Shoes For Back To School In Central New York

Are you ready to lace up for a good cause? Kids in Central New York need your help.

Remember being a kid? Running, jumping, and splashing through the day without a single worry in the world? A carefree childhood can be an amazing time, but many kids in our area don’t have the security necessary to experience that.

Enter Kicks for Kids, a sneaker drive where YOU can help make a difference in the life of a local kid just by browsing Amazon and buying shoes from the curated wish list.

We’re partnering with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for this--the second annual Kicks for Kids Sneaker-a-thon--and we need YOUR help. Just browse through this wish list of children’s shoes and purchase a pair. That’s it! Amazon will deliver the shoes and together with The Neighborhood Center, we’ll make sure that they get to the feet of a child in need.

With the new school year just around the corner, it’s important that every child has the bare necessities. Don’t drag your heels, click here to shop online through Amazon and select some Kicks for Kids and make a difference today!

Where Can I Shop?

You can shop online through Amazon here.

Thank You!

We can't thank you enough for all of your donations to Kicks For Kids! We will update this page with the progress throughout the campaign.

