When “Top Places to Visit in the U.S.” lists start circulating, you usually expect to see far-off beaches, desert towns, or artsy pockets of California. And sure, those places are great.

But this year, one of the top six destinations in the entire country for 2026 is right here in New York State!

Fodor’s Travel recently released its Go List for 2026, with the top places to visit in the U.S. this year. Among iconic and coastal destinations like Key West, Florida, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and Coupeville, Washington, one standout entry is very close to home.

Why Keene Valley Is Getting National Attention

Keene Valley isn’t flashy. It isn’t trying to be trendy. And that’s exactly why people are falling in love with it.

Fodor’s describes Keene Valley as a haven for outdoor lovers, nestled in the Adirondack Mountains and surrounded by some of the state’s highest peaks and best trails.

For years, serious hikers, climbers, and photographers have started their Adirondack adventures here. It’s quieter and smaller than neighboring Lake Placid, but that’s part of its charm.

This small hamlet in Essex County is surrounded by some of the highest peaks in New York State and has long been a haven for hikers, artists, and people craving a slower pace. It’s where mornings start with mountain views, afternoons are spent on quiet trails or near waterfalls, and evenings are relaxing.

Travel experts are highlighting Keene Valley for its rugged beauty, rich history, and strong sense of community, all wrapped into a setting that feels untouched in the best possible way.

A Dream Destination for Outdoor Lovers

If you love being outside, Keene Valley checks every box.

There are easy scenic walks for casual explorers and tougher climbs for experienced hikers. Waterfalls, forest paths, and mountain ridges are all within reach. You can spend the entire day there.

A Perfect Idea for a 2026 Getaway

If your idea of a perfect trip includes mountain air, small-town charm, local bakeries, cozy inns, and a chance to unplug, Keene Valley deserves a spot on your future travel list.

Sometimes the best adventures aren’t across the country. Sometimes they’re already in New York.

