Jump For Joy: New Trampoline Park Opening in New Hartford

Over the summer, residents of Central New York received the news that Rockin' Jump abruptly closed in New Hartford. They made the announcement on their Facebook page, alluding that the closing is most likely temporary decision.

Good news! It will be reopening with a new name, new owners, and an updated look.

The new trampoline park has locations all across New York, in Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo. The new name is Get Air, and it is now open on Commercial Drive in the Kallet Plaza, next to Party City.

According to General Manager, Thomas Rosselli, there's toddler time each week that is exclusive to toddlers and their parents, and they also have "club air" for teenagers, featuring black lights, strobe lights and more of a party feel. You can find all the details about special events here.

The new business plans on adding a ninja obstacle course, massage chairs and more arcade games to make it more fun for everyone who plans on visiting.

PRICES:

BIG AIR

One Hour – $18.99

Two Hours – $26.99

Three Hours – $29.99

Jump Socks* – $4

LITTLE AIR

One Hour – $11.99

Two Hours – $17.99

Three Hours – $21.99

Jump Socks* – $4

Note: Jump Socks are required to participate.

Get Air is available for birthday parties, as a fun hangout for the kids on a rainy weekend, or even for getting the little ones (and you) out for a little jumping around. You can get more details on everything they have to offer, on the Get Air website here.