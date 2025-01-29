How New Yorkers Can Get Internet for $15/Month

Good news for New Yorkers struggling with high internet costs—thanks to the Affordable Broadband Act, low-income households can access high-speed internet for as low as $15 per month. Despite legal challenges from internet providers, the law is now in effect, bringing much-needed relief to residents across the state.

New York’s $15 Broadband Plan Aims to Make Internet More Affordable

As of January 2025, internet service providers (ISPs) in New York are required to offer:

25 Mbps for $15/month

200 Mbps for $20/month

In response, some providers, including AT&T, have scaled back services in New York, such as removing AT&T Internet Air from the market.

Some ISPs already offer lower-cost plans, such as:

Astound’s Internet First Program – Less than $10/month

– Less than $10/month Spectrum’s Internet Assist Program – $25/month

How to Qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program

New Yorkers can qualify for these plans if they participate in any of these programs:

Free or reduced-priced lunch through the National School Lunch Program

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Medicaid

Senior citizen rent increase exemption

Disability rent increase exemption

Affordability benefits from a utility

This law was designed to address the rising cost of internet access, which currently averages $63 per month nationwide—a major burden for low-income families, especially after the expiration of the federal Affordable Connectivity Program in 2024.

The Affordable Broadband Act has faced strong opposition from major ISPs, with a coalition of broadband companies attempting to block the mandate through the U.S. Supreme Court. However, the court declined to hear the case, allowing the law to move forward.

With broadband now considered an essential utility, these discounted rates could make a significant impact on digital access for families in need.

What’s Next for Affordable Internet in New York?

To further bridge the digital divide, New York State is launching a $15.5 million Digital Equity Program Capacity Grant, which will provide two-year grants for digital literacy training, device access, and support services for underserved communities.

Additionally, to maximize the impact of the Affordable Broadband Act, the state’s ConnectALL initiative is investing $3 million to publicize the program, assist eligible households in signing up, and connect them to education programs and affordable devices.

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission is working to ensure full compliance among all Internet Service Providers. These combined efforts aim to make affordable, high-speed internet accessible to more New Yorkers than ever before.