New York State Police have confirmed the identity of human remains found in Livingston County back in 2021, closing in on answers to a case that’s remained unsolved for more than a decade.

Who Was Identified

The remains belong to 23-year-old Doh Soe, a Burmese refugee who had moved to Rochester in 2008. Soe was reported missing in June 2011 after he failed to return home from his job as a chef at Wegmans Next Door Bar & Grill on Monroe Avenue. He was last seen on May 29, 2011.

Where His Remains Were Found

On December 13, 2021, Department of Transportation workers discovered human remains in a culvert along Route 36 in Dansville, Livingston County. Personal items and clothing belonging to Soe were found nearby, though his cell phone, has never been recovered.

The Investigation

Authorities are investigating Soe’s death as a homicide. They believe he may have had connections in Allegany County, particularly at a campground in Angelica. He was also known to visit several Rochester establishments, including the now-closed 140 Alex Bar & Grill and Tilt Nightclub.

Investigators say they have developed significant leads in the case, which is why they’re sharing Soe’s identity now, even though his remains were identified in 2023. Officials believe they are “approaching closing the circle” and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

How You Can Help

State Police continue to seek tips that could bring closure to this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 607-225-5400.

