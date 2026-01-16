If you’ve ever watched the Olympics and caught yourself thinking, “I would love to be there for this,” now’s the time to start paying attention. Yes, the 2026 Olympics kick off next month, but we're already looking ahead.

New York has its own place in Olympic history thanks to the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid. Those Games delivered the legendary “Miracle on Ice” and remain one of the most iconic moments in American sports. With the Olympics returning to the U.S. in 2028, New Yorkers once again have a front-row opportunity to experience the Games—this time in Los Angeles.

The Games run from July 14 through July 30, 2028, marking the first Summer Olympics held in the United States in more than three decades. It will also be Los Angeles’ third time hosting the world’s biggest sporting event, and if history tells us anything, this city knows how to put on a show.

Why LA28 Is Worth the Hype

The 2028 Olympics will feature more than 40 sports across 800-plus events, welcoming over 10,000 athletes from around the world. Instead of building brand-new stadiums, organizers are leaning into Southern California’s existing, iconic venues and landscapes, from legendary stadiums to beaches and waterfronts.

Read More: Union College Goalie Headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics

That means track and field at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, swimming inside SoFi Stadium, gymnastics at Crypto.com Arena, and coastal competitions along Venice Beach and Long Beach. Olympic events will stretch beyond Los Angeles into Orange County, San Diego, and possibly even Northern California, turning the entire region into one giant Olympic stage.

How New Yorkers Can Get Olympic Tickets

All official tickets for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be sold online through the official LA28 ticketing site at https://tickets.la28.org/. There won’t be in-person sales or surprise ticket booths, everything starts with an online registration.

The registration window is open... for a chance to buy tickets. Once registered, you’ll be entered into a lottery system. If selected, you’ll receive an email assigning you a specific time slot to purchase tickets during a ticket drop in March. If you don’t get picked the first time, you’re automatically entered into future ticket drops without having to re-register.

Read More: You Can Literally Buy a Piece of Highmark Stadium

The good news? Tickets are expected to be more affordable than many people think, with single-event tickets starting at around $28. That means attending the Olympics isn’t just for celebrities and sponsors; it’s realistic for regular fans, including those making the trip from Central New York.

When Tickets Go on Sale

Registration for the first ticket draw runs now through March 18, 2026. Time slot notifications will begin rolling out at the end of March, and the first major public ticket drop is scheduled for April 2026. From there, additional drops will continue as the Games get closer.

The key takeaway here is simple: register early. Even if you’re not sure which events you want to attend yet, getting into the system early keeps your options open.

New Sports and Must-See Events

LA28 will introduce several new sports to the Olympic lineup, including flag football, squash, and coastal rowing. Baseball is making its return after sitting out Paris 2024, while lacrosse will appear in the Olympics for the first time in more than a century. Cricket is also back, adding even more international flair to the Games.

Read More: Utica Comets to Host Dating Mixer at Valentines Day Game

Between the new sports, mixed-gender team events, and classic Olympic moments like gymnastics and swimming, LA28 is shaping up to be one of the most diverse Olympics ever.

Planning Travel From Central New York

If you’re flying from Central New York, August 2027 is when airline booking windows typically open for summer 2028 travel. While Los Angeles International Airport will be the main hub, nearby airports like Burbank, Long Beach, Orange County, San Diego, and Ontario could offer better prices or easier logistics.

Getting around Los Angeles during the Games won’t require renting a car for every trip. Organizers are encouraging visitors to use the city’s expanding public transit system, which will connect many major venues and event zones.

Where to Stay for the Games

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to be a popular home base for Olympic visitors thanks to its proximity to multiple venues. Long Beach and parts of Orange County will also be attractive options, especially for fans attending water and beach-related events.

Official Olympic hospitality packages, which bundle tickets with hotels and experiences, will go on sale in early 2026 through LA28’s hospitality partner, On Location. For everyone else, hotels and rentals are expected to book quickly and may require minimum stays, so planning ahead will be essential.

Get our free mobile app

Winter Olympics 2026: Meet Team USA The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of 2026 will take place in Milano Cortina, Italy. Here are some of the incredible stars representing the United States during the Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

20 Fun Facts About The Olympics The most shocking fact is #17, but I think everyone secretly knew #6.

Read on to see the complete list of 20 fun facts below. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Getty Images

Rock Stars Who Performed at the Olympics



