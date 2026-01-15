Hospice is asking the Mohawk Valley community to help make its 2026 Spring Online Auction the biggest and most impactful one yet.

The popular online fundraiser will run April 27–30, 2026, and organizers are now accepting donations from local businesses, community partners, and individuals who want to give back in a meaningful way.

What is the Spring Online Auction

Last year’s auction raised more than $20,000, directly supporting compassionate end-of-life care for patients and families across the Mohawk Valley. Those funds help provide comfort, dignity, and support during some of life’s most difficult moments, and the organization is hoping to exceed that total in 2026.

What Items Are Being Accepted

Auction organizers are especially looking for high-demand, experience-based donations that get people excited to bid. That includes gift cards or packages from restaurants, entertainment venues, wellness providers, travel experiences, and family-friendly attractions.

Not only do these items help raise critical funds, they also give donors valuable exposure to a large, engaged online audience looking to discover new local favorites.

A Win for Local Businesses

Businesses that donate receive recognition through auction promotions, online listings, and event publicity, making this an easy way to support a vital local nonprofit while showing community pride.

Donation Deadline And How to Get Involved

All donation forms and items are requested by March 6, 2026, so there is time for promotion and auction setup.

To donate or learn more, contact Joanne A. Moskal, Chief Operating Officer, at 315-735-6487 ext. 1039 or jmoskal@hospicecareinc.org.

