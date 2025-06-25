New Yorkers Can Get Free A/C This Summer Through New York’s Essential Plan Cooling Program
With temperatures heating up across the state, staying cool in the summer isn’t just about comfort; it can be a health necessity, especially for New Yorkers managing chronic conditions. Governor Kathy Hochul has launched the Essential Plan Cooling Program, offering free air conditioners to eligible New Yorkers enrolled in the State’s Essential Plan.
What Is the Essential Plan Cooling Program?
Part of Governor Hochul’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, this new initiative provides free air conditioning units, delivered and installed by approved vendors, to eligible New Yorkers. The goal? To protect residents most at risk for heat-related health issues, especially those with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma.
Who Qualifies for a Free Air Conditioner?
To be eligible for a free air conditioning unit through the Essential Plan Cooling Program, you must:
Be enrolled in NY State of Health’s Essential Plan
Have a diagnosis of persistent asthma
Not have received a HEAP cooling benefit in the past five years
Live at the residential address listed on your health plan
Agree to the program’s terms and conditions
Persistent asthma includes chronic symptoms like wheezing, coughing attacks, shortness of breath, or chest tightness, and often requires daily medication.
What’s Included?
One free air conditioning unit, delivered and installed by a certified vendor
Installation support (up to $900 for most units)
A fan alternative if AC installation is not feasible
Manufacturer warranty registration assistance
T he unit is yours to maintain and reuse
Note: This is a one-time benefit available once every five years per household.
How to Apply for the Cooling Program
Complete the application. (It takes about 5 to 10 minutes)
Applications are open until August 31, 2025, or until funds run out
You’ll receive an email confirmation within 2–3 weeks notifying you of your approval status. If approved, you’ll schedule a pre-installation assessment and then installation with a program vendor.
Need help applying? Call 1-855-355-5777 (TTY: 1-800-662-1220) for free translation, disability accommodations, or general assistance.
