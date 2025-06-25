With temperatures heating up across the state, staying cool in the summer isn’t just about comfort; it can be a health necessity, especially for New Yorkers managing chronic conditions. Governor Kathy Hochul has launched the Essential Plan Cooling Program, offering free air conditioners to eligible New Yorkers enrolled in the State’s Essential Plan.

What Is the Essential Plan Cooling Program?

Part of Governor Hochul’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, this new initiative provides free air conditioning units, delivered and installed by approved vendors, to eligible New Yorkers. The goal? To protect residents most at risk for heat-related health issues, especially those with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma.

Read More: Where to Find Emergency Shelter, Water, and Ice in CNY

Who Qualifies for a Free Air Conditioner?

To be eligible for a free air conditioning unit through the Essential Plan Cooling Program, you must:

Be enrolled in NY State of Health’s Essential Plan

Have a diagnosis of persistent asthma

Not have received a HEAP cooling benefit in the past five years

Live at the residential address listed on your health plan

Agree to the program’s terms and conditions

Persistent asthma includes chronic symptoms like wheezing, coughing attacks, shortness of breath, or chest tightness, and often requires daily medication.

What’s Included?

One free air conditioning unit, delivered and installed by a certified vendor

Installation support (up to $900 for most units)

A fan alternative if AC installation is not feasible

Manufacturer warranty registration assistance

T he unit is yours to maintain and reuse

Note: This is a one-time benefit available once every five years per household.

How to Apply for the Cooling Program

Visit the Essential Plan Cooling Program application page Complete the application. (It takes about 5 to 10 minutes) Applications are open until August 31, 2025, or until funds run out

You’ll receive an email confirmation within 2–3 weeks notifying you of your approval status. If approved, you’ll schedule a pre-installation assessment and then installation with a program vendor.

Read More: Free Summer Meal Program CNY Locations

Need help applying? Call 1-855-355-5777 (TTY: 1-800-662-1220) for free translation, disability accommodations, or general assistance.

How to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer Without Blowing Your Budget Electric bills are soaring and summer heat is intensifying. Discover practical, money-saving tips to keep your New York home cool without breaking the bank, even as 2025 energy costs hit a 12-year high.

Top Signs a Thunderstorm Could Turn Severe And When to Head to Safety Severe thunderstorms can pop up fast, sometimes in a matter of minutes. While many storms only bring a quick downpour, others can turn dangerous, packing damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and even tornadoes.

Knowing the early warning signs can give you precious minutes to get yourself and your family to safety. Here’s what to watch for. Gallery Credit: Unsplash



