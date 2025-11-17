A federally funded program that helps low-income Central New York households repair or replace broken heating systems will not be available this winter. State and county officials have confirmed that the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement program, also known as HERR, is not being offered due to a lack of funding.

What Is the HERR Program?

HERR has been crucial for families who need emergency heating system repairs. The program usually offers up to $4,000 for repairs and as much as $8,000 for full replacements of furnaces and boilers. Last year, 104 households in Onondaga County received HERR assistance, with more than 300 applications.

Other Programs Affected by Funding Cuts

In addition to HERR, the Clean and Tune program, which provides maintenance and cleaning of heating systems, will not be available. The State Weatherization Assistance Program, which focuses on improving home efficiency to reduce energy costs, is also off the table this year. All three programs are paused due to decreased federal funding.

HEAP Delayed Due to Shutdown

HERR is part of the larger Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which helps low and moderate income households pay heating bills. However, HEAP is also delayed this year because of the recent federal government shutdown.

Last winter, more than 1.5 million households across New York State, including about 52,000 in Central New York, received HEAP benefits. High demand meant funding ran out earlier than usual, but emergency reallocation helped restart the program temporarily.

What Residents Can Do This Winter

County officials are encouraging residents in need to apply for Emergency Temporary Assistance until other aid becomes available. With heating costs rising and fewer resources available, early action and staying informed are crucial.

