The Herkimer Police and Fire Departments are full on embracing the holiday spirit with a series of festive events aimed at giving back to the community.

According to Police Chief Michael Jory, this season’s lineup includes a Shop with a Cop event, a Battle of the Badges charity basketball game, and the Holiday Hero Toy Drive.

Battle of the Badges: Police vs. Fire Charity Basketball Game

Kick off the holiday season with some friendly competition amongst the uniforms! On Tuesday, November 26, at 6 p.m., head over to Herkimer High School to watch the Herkimer Police Donut Dunkers take on the Herkimer Fire Water Boys in a game of charity basketball. Tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for students, and all the proceeds will support the Shop with a Cop program.

Holiday Hero Toy Drive

Join the Herkimer Police and Fire Departments for the second annual Holiday Hero Toy Drive on Saturday, December 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart on North Caroline Street. They will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, books, children’s clothes, and gift cards for local families in need.

For more information or to make a donation, contact the Herkimer Police Department at 315-866-4330 or stop by Municipal Hall at 120 Green Street.

Shop with a Cop

The heartwarming Shop with a Cop event will take place on December 16. The event offers children in need a chance to shop for holiday gifts alongside local police officers. The department is seeking sponsors to help make this event a success.

If you’d like to sponsor a child, reach out to Police Chief Michael Jory at 315-866-4330 by Friday, December 13.

Mark your calendars and join Herkimer’s finest in spreading holiday cheer as they kick off the holidays with Shop with a Cop, a Charity Basketball Game, and a Toy Drive.