Okay, don't freak out. An animal shelter is asking for someone to adopt four huskies. Together. All of them. All boys!

Take a second, because that is a lot to process. Four dogs is a big commitment for anyone. But once you hear their story, you'll be ready to pick out the leashes.

It's Not Just Four Dogs, It Is a Family

These dogs are not just randomly grouped together. They are a bonded pack that has already figured out how to live life side by side.

At around eight years old, they are past the chaos that usually comes with younger dogs. There is no puppy phase here. No destroyed furniture or potty training.

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Instead, what you get is a group of calm, well-mannered, trained dogs who already know how to exist together. They love each other and they move as one.

And the idea of separating them feel wrong.

Meet Skya and His Three Sons

At the center of this pack is Skya, along with his three sons.

They are used to each other. They rely on each other. And they bring out the best in one another in a way that is hard to recreate if they were adopted separately.

They are currently at the Herkimer County Humane Society who says keeping them together would give them the best chance at continuing the life they already know.

Why the Shelter Is Making This Big Ask

The reality is, this is not an easy request.

Finding a home for one dog can be a challenge. Finding a home for four at once is something most shelters would not even attempt. Some towns won't even allow you to own four dogs!

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But in this case, they felt it was worth asking.

What the Right Home Looks Like

The shelter knows this will not be for everyone. They are looking for someone with enough space, a big heart, and a willingness to do something a little unconventional.

Someone who sees this not as taking on four separate dogs, but as welcoming one complete, built-in family.

Because if the right person comes along, this could be something really special.

Four Huskies, Four Tails Wagging, One Big Opportunity

Imagine coming home to four huskies greeting you at the door. Four tails wagging. It might sound like a lot. And honestly, it is.

But for the right person, it could also be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of situation.

Skya and his sons are waiting. And the shelter is holding out hope that someone out there is ready to say yes.