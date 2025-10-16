If you’re out trick-or-treating around Central New York this Halloween and spot a teal-colored pumpkin sitting next to the usual lineup of orange jack-o-lanterns, it’s more than just a trendy decoration; it’s a signal of kindness and inclusion.

That bright blue-green gourd means the home is participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, a global movement that helps make Halloween safer for kids with food allergies by offering non-food treats. Think glow sticks instead of gummies, stickers instead of Snickers, and toys instead of taffy.

The Teal Pumpkin Movement: How It Started

The Teal Pumpkin Project began with one mom, Becky Basalone of Tennessee, who wanted her son, Caden, to enjoy Halloween despite his life-threatening food allergies. In 2013, she painted a pumpkin teal (the color of food-allergy awareness) and filled it with small toys and trinkets. What started on one porch quickly grew into a worldwide campaign after the nonprofit FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) adopted it the following year.

Help Fill the Trunks for Kernan's Halloween!

Today, teal pumpkins can be found everywhere, from Walmart and Target to porches right here across Utica, Rome, Herkimer, and Syracuse, each one signaling a safe stop for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat the usual candy haul.

How to Join the Teal Pumpkin Project

If you want to join the movement, it’s simple:

Paint a pumpkin teal or grab one from a local store. Stock up on non-food treats like glow sticks, Halloween erasers, stickers, small toys, or bubbles. Keep those items in a separate bowl from your candy to avoid cross-contamination. Optional: Add your address to FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project Map so families in your area can plan safe trick-or-treat routes.

FARE even offers free printable signs you can hang on your door to show your home is participating.

