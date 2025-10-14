There’s something special about Halloween night... The costumes, the laughter, and the sugar rush that keeps kids bouncing until November. But for some little ghosts and goblins, going door-to-door just isn’t an option. That’s why Kernan Elementary is hosting a Trunk or Treat, giving every student a safe, fun, and candy-filled Halloween to remember.

And here’s where you come in.

The school is looking for candy donations to help fill up those trunks and treat bags. Every single bag helps create that over-the-top, wide-eyed, “best-Halloween-ever” kind of joy we all remember from our own childhoods.

How You Can Help

You can drop off bags of candy during school hours at Kernan Elementary, or at Maria’s Pasta Shop which is helping secure donations. Can't drop off candy? No problem. Volunteers are even offering to pick up donations, so you can still help make the magic happen without leaving your driveway.

Donations are accepted until October 29th, so let’s fill those trunks and make Halloween sweet for every child at Kernan Elementary!

