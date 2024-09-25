Should Halloween 2024 Be Postponed In New York?

Halloween is always on October 31st. But, just like postponing a child's birthday party until the weekend, why can't we do the same for trick-or-treating?

***This is an opinion piece of this author. There is no current movement to make this happen, nothing to do with politics, just one Dad from Central New York sharing his thoughts. You can agree, or disagree***

I had a coworker point out the obvious- Halloween falls on a Thursday this year for 2024. She acknowledged the fact that there's no real reason why kids can't have just as much fun, if not more, if they were able to actually enjoy it with their friends, stay up late, enjoy some candy, and make it an entire experience that doesn't have to be cut short to get ready for school the next day.

I have 4 children who are eagerly counting down the days to Halloween. It's a massive holiday for kids. The costumes, the candy, the parties, the candy, and did I say candy? When it falls on a school night, you have to shuffle so many things together in a short time. My kids get off the bus between 3PM - 3:45PM. Not only would we have to rush dinner quickly, we would have to do our trick or treating fairly quickly too.....to get them home, get the sugar high down, and ready for bed. Having trick-or-treating fall on a Saturday would make life a million times easier. A lot less pressures fall on that night for parents and kids alike.

I'm sure teachers would love the fact they wouldn't have sugar crazy children the next day too.

Whenever Halloween fell on a weekend growing up, we always seemed to have more fun. My parents would make sure we had a special dinner, movie ready, and I would trick or treat with my cousins with no concern on time. It seemed like everything was more relaxed than during the week having to shuffle homework, school, dinner, family time, you name it. You could even make the times earlier for parents too.

Would you rather have Halloween/Trick-Or-Treating fall on a weekend every year? Let us know on our station app.

111 Best Halloween Costumes in CNY For 2023 Check out the 111 of the best costumes of the year in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Upstate Display Voted #1 on TV's 'Great Halloween Fright Fight' An epic Halloween display in Upstate NY took down first place and won $50K on ABC's "Great Halloween Fright Fight" You must see this one to believe it! Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany