New York State Police say a road rage incident in ended with a woman facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening another driver with a stun gun.

Troopers responded to State Route 40 in Easton around 5:13 p.m. on November 14, 2025, after receiving a report that one driver had threatened another during a confrontation on the roadway. According to investigators, the incident began on State Route 113 when both drivers were heading northbound and reportedly became involved in a heated exchange on the road.

Police say 27-year-old Sydney L. Robyck, of Greenwich, allegedly stopped her vehicle, got out, and approached the other driver. During the confrontation, Robyck is accused of displaying a black Avenger Defense Flashlight Stun Gun. Troopers say she activated the device, creating a visible electrical arc and loud crackling sound, while holding it less than a foot from the victim’s face.

No injuries were reported, and the weapon has been seized for evidence.

Woman Charged with Menacing

Robyck later surrendered to State Police at the Greenwich barracks, where she was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket. Robyck is scheduled to appear in Easton Town Court on December 18, 2025.

The New York State Police did not release additional details about what sparked the road rage dispute.

