Great New York State Fair Now Has Dedicated Sensory Rooms

The Great New York State Fair is introducing a dedicated sensory room and sensory-friendly hours for the 2024 fair.

For some- the bright lights, loud sounds, and live music can be very stressful and cause anxiety for kids and adults. As a parent of a child with autism, these events can be very stressful. The Great New York State Fair is proud to announce the addition of a dedicated sensory room and sensory friendly hours as part of its mission to improve programming and infrastructure with the goal of making one of summer’s most beloved traditions more accessible.

Located inside The Wegmans Art and Home Center, the sensory room will be available to all fairgoers who need a quiet space during the fair's 13-day run. The room will be open daily from 10:00AM – 5PM. This room will provide fairgoers with a peaceful environment that includes gentle music, soft lighting, projectors, weighted lap pads, stuffed animals, bean bag chairs, and more.

In addition, The Fair will offer a sensory friendly day on Tuesday, August 27th from 9:00AM through 1:00PM. During that time, many rides on the Midway will operate without lights while sounds, music, and public address announcements throughout The Fair will be reduced or limited to accommodate those with sensitivities.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 21, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Admission to The Great New York State Fair includes access to 39 national recording acts. Admission tickets, parking, and passes for The Fair’s famous Midway are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website. Admission tickets are $8 (plus fees) for adults while admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older. Fairgoers can also purchase a Frequent Fairgoer pass for $25 (plus fees), which provides admission to all 13-days of The Fair’s run. Parking is $12 per vehicle, plus fees.

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams