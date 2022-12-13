Why Shop?- Grab These Totally Non Creepy Free Gifts From Utica’s Craigslist

Shopping for the holidays in 2022 can hurt your wallet. Why go through all of that stress when you can grab these totally free, and totally not creepy or weird gifts, from your friendly Utica CraigsList.

Let's be real. We are currently experiencing the highest inflation in the United States since the 1980s. It's making holiday budgeting a more complex equation for millions of middle-class families.

A November Quinnipiac poll found 47% of Americans have less in savings than they did just a year ago. The same poll found 42% plan to spend less on gifts this season and only 8% plan to spend more."

According to CNN, overall holiday spending hasn’t slowed yet, but many families are making sacrifices to buy presents for their loved ones. A lot of families are trying to budget cheaper this year, maybe not get that super big gift like normal.

In a Gallup poll this month, 55% of Americans said rising prices have caused financial hardship for their household, and 13% say that hardship is “severe.”"

This year many are looking for good deals, and incredible buys. Why not turn to CraigsList? You can find all sorts of free gems up for grabs. I mean, it's totally not weird or creepy the things that are offered for free currently.

You can find a variety of art work, furniture, and more. Why not dabble this season? If you're looking to save, here are some amazing free items currently available on the Utica and Syracuse CraigsList pages. Yes, we added Syracuse. The more free non-creepy things, the better.

