Are you ready to unleash your creativity and dive into the world of game development? SUNY Morrisville is once again hosting the Global Game Jam, from Friday, January 24, to Sunday, January 26. The Global Game Jam is an exciting 48-hour event that invites participants to design and create unique video or board games from scratch. It's the world’s largest collaborative game development event.

Artists, musicians, programmers, hobbyists, and gamers of all skill levels are encouraged to join and bring their game ideas to life.

When is the Global Game Jam?

The event begins Friday, January 24, at 4 p.m. in Charlton Hall, where participants will register and attend a videoconference to discover the theme for this year’s jam. Teams will then have 48 hours to brainstorm, design, and develop a completely new game. Final submissions are due on Sunday, January 26, at 4 p.m., followed by a game preview and closing ceremony.

Some memorable creations from past SUNY Morrisville GGJ events include:

Traps: The Spanish Adventurer – A daring quest to collect gold and prove your worth.

– A daring quest to collect gold and prove your worth. Ex-Extinction – Save your dinosaur ancestors from an asteroid apocalypse.

– Save your dinosaur ancestors from an asteroid apocalypse. Flight Team Phoenix – Pilot a Phoenix spaceship to defeat alien enemies.

– Pilot a Phoenix spaceship to defeat alien enemies. Cardiac Canyon – Guide a hiker through a dark canyon using his heartbeat as a compass.

All completed games are archived on the official GGJ website for global access and play.

The event is open to everyone aged 18 and older. Registration is now open.

