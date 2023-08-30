Fun Fact: Pigeon Used to Be ‘What’s for Dinner’ in New York

Pigeon Tenders were a thing, you say?

via GIPHY

When one thinks of food, how often does one look around and think mmmmmm. I could go for some fried pigeon? Probably not. For most of us, we think of pigeon as those annoying, practically gang member fowl--who are ubiquitous in New York City proper, and have no care or control of where they poo.



via GIPHY

But did you know there was a time, long, long ago when pigeons weren't even a thing in New York?

Why, No. No they weren't.

via GIPHY

And did you know that pigeons were once actually raised for food?

Why, yes. Yes, they were. According to The New York Public Library blog, "Pigeons are certainly not indigenous, but they have made themselves quite at home in the Big Apple. In Wild New York: A Guide to the Wildlife, Wild Places, & Natural Phenomena of New York City, authors Margaret Mittelbach and Michael Crewdson explain "Also called rock doves, pigeons were first brought to this country from Europe, probably during the 1600s, and that their original status here was that of a barnyard animal, raised purely for the table."

via GIPHY

Some more random, fun facts about pigeons from the New York Library:

via GIPHY

