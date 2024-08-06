Discover The Magic- Central New York’s Largest Summer Psychic Faire

Central New York's largest psychic faire is happening this weekend rain and shine in Remsen. Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Freya Fest Psychic Faire:

This year's event is scheduled for Saturday August 10th from 10AM - 5PM in Remsen. You'll be able to shop and check out over 65 vendors, live music, breweries, and food trucks. This one-day event is held rain or shine at the historic Fuller Farmhouse in Remsen located at 10169 Fuller Road.

Freya Fest is a celebration of all things mystical and holistic. You're invited to explore a collection of vendors offering crystals, jewelry, holistic services, handmade goods, psychic readings, tarot readings, reiki, and much more.

Event Highlights:

Food & Brews: Satisfy your cravings with food from Tacocat Food Co. and Mötley Chëw. Enjoy brews from 16 Stone Brewpub and Copper City Brewing Co. (21+ only with ID).

Live Music: Ashleigh DeCarr will perform from 11AM to 2PM, providing a soulful soundtrack to your day.

Unique Services: Participate in yoga sessions hosted by Just Breathe Yoga Studio at 10AM and 4PM.

Important Ticket Information:

Advance Sale: $8 per person at FreyaFestival.com.

At the Door: $10 per person (cash and credit accepted).

Children: Kids 12 and under are free.

Yoga Plus Admission: $25 (in advance and at the door).

A Look At 2024 Vendors

Here's a look at the 2024 vendors:

-Alabaster & Ash

-Reed Designs

-Welded Memories by Reed

-Jeneen's Scribble Readings

-Peaceful Vibes

-Black Widow Macrame

-Soul of Orenda

-Dragon and Daffodil, LLC

-Capture Memories Photobooth

-CNY Reading Royalty: Kellie Psychic Medium, Dave the Seer, & Duchess Tarot

-Tarot by Julie

-Just Breathe Yoga Studio w/ yoga at 10am & 4pm (ticket needed)

-Stitches Niche

-Hidden Fawn Homestead

-A Lil Bling

-Cosmic Feels

-The Wandering Wordsmiths

-Moons & Brooms Shoppe

-The Soul Reflection

-Melissa’s Creations N Things

-Jasmine Moon Wellness

-Anna with Intention

-Geodesic Love

-The Raven's Reap

-Royally Iced Gems

-Spawns Creations & Remedies

-Resonate Trading Company, LLC

-Happy Hippie Esthetics

-Soul Shine Designs LLC

-Karma Creations by Amy Iselin

-Foxxy Bones

-Small Town Silver

-Leo in the Crystal Moon

-Mean Muggin'

-Happy Living Makes Scents

-Melissa Stagnaro, Intuitive Energy Healing

-S. Parker Creations Face Painting & More

-Soul to Home Macrame

-Adirondack Crystalry

-Double Delights Candy Company

-Pink Moon Apothecary

-Wayward Crow Curios

-Timeless by Tatiana

-The Mystic Whisperer

-Lunar Compass Reiki & Tarot

-White Daisy Divinity

-Gold Vine Designs

-Indian Imports LLC

-Jersey Nics

-Sacred River Psych

-The Crystal Spell

-BohoRi Soul Speaker Jewelry

-The Crescent Moon

-Cloud 9 Cannabis

-Stylin Records

-Tasty Crown Bakery

-Willow & Crow

-Craftydadny

-Sacred Lotus Flower

You can learn more online here.

