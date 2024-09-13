Your Free Awesome Tarot Horoscope- September 15 – September 21

Are you wondering what to expect for this upcoming week? Check out your free tarot horoscope and maybe astrology will have some answers for you.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot forecast.

Maybe you've heard of zodiac signs, but don't necessarily know which one is yours. Take a look at this list, it'll show you the date range of each sign. If your birthday falls into that date range, that's how you will know what sign calls to you:

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pisces: February 19 – March 20"

The zodiac signs were decided based on ancient astronomy and astrology, particularly by the Babylonians around 3,000 years ago. They divided the sky into 12 sections, each corresponding to a constellation that the Sun appears to pass through over the course of a year. These constellations were linked to different personality traits, forming the basis of the astrological signs we use today. The signs were also influenced by Greek and Roman mythology.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Your Free Tarot Horoscope- September 15th - September 21st 2024 Here's your outlook for the week of September 15th - September 21st 2024. If you stumble on this after that, you can use that guidance for your week then. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Be Scared At These Haunted Hotels And Inns Across New York State Looking to stay the night at a haunted hotel or a haunted inn in New York State? There are plenty to choose from. Far and wide providing frights.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler