Free Family Activities On Black Friday In Central New York

If you're looking for some free family fun in Central New York on Black Friday, there are quite a few events you should check out.

City Of Rome Free Skate

The City of Rome has announced it will have a free public skating from 1PM - 2:30pm at Kennedy Arena, which is located at 500 West Embargo Street. Skate rentals will be available for $3. Concessions will be also be available for purchase. So the skate itself is free, but if you need rentals that's the only thing you need to pay money for.

Free Movie In Rome

There will be a free showing of Illumination’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 3:30PM at the Capitol Theatre, which is located at 220 West Dominick Street in Rome. This is in generous sponsorship from the Rome Lions Club. Doors will open at 2:45PM with the Jervis Public Library on site, giving out free Dr. Seuss books prior to the movie. Concessions will be available for purchase.

A Paid Activity In Rome, But Not Pricey

The Rome Family YMCA is offering a Drop and Shop program Friday morning so adults can drop off their children to run holiday errands. The Drop and Shop will take place from 7AM to 11AM. Children ages 5 to 12 will have games, activities and arts and crafts to keep them entertained, officials said. The cost is $20 per child, or $10 for member children. On Saturday, December 21st, the Oneida Family YMCA will host Santa Claus for a Kids Night Out from 5PM to 7:30PM. Children in kindergarten through age 12 can participate in games, arts and crafts, a movie with popcorn, and a visit with Santa. The cost is $20 per child and $10 for member children.

Did We Miss Any?

Feel free to text us on our station app and let us know.

The 11 Best Places In New York State To Shop On Black Friday