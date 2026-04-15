Free car seat safety events are being offered in Oneida County to help families keep their children safe on the road.

Free Car Seat Events in Utica and Rome

The Oneida County Health Department says two upcoming events will give parents and caregivers the chance to get hands-on help.

The first event will be held at Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company, 5476 Trenton Road in Utica on May 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

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The second is scheduled for June 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Griffiss International Airport’s Airport Operations Building, located at 706 Hangar Road in Rome.

Who Can Get a Free Car Seat

Eligible parents or legal guardians may receive a free infant, convertible, or booster seat.

To qualify, you must:

Show proof of assistance

Be a resident of Oneida County

Have the child present, or be within three months of your due date if pregnant

Car Seat Safety Checks Available for Everyone

Even if you don’t qualify for a free seat, certified technicians will be on-site to check your current car seat and make sure it’s installed correctly.

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There are no eligibility requirements for these safety checks.

How to Sign Up

Appointments are required for both receiving a car seat and having one checked.

To register or find out if you qualify, call 315-798-5461 or email carseatsafety@oneidacountyny.gov.

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