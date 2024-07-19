Free Admission Nights Are Back At The Utica Zoo This Summer

Every year, the Utica Zoo selects a few evenings in the summer where they open their gates to everyone for free. You don't want to miss these two summer events:

2024 Utica Zoo Free Nights

Two nights this summer have been selected. They include Monday July 29th, and Monday August 26th. Both nights will run from 4PM - 7PM. This way you can take the entire family, and not break the bank. Who doesn't want a good deal for free?

PLEASE NOTE: the ONLY part of FREE NIGHT that is FREE is ADMISSION! Gift shop purchases, food purchases, etc. are charged as normal.

There will also be FREE parking at the zoo and FREE shuttle buses available for overflow parking at the Payne Hall lot of MVCC and the Utica Recreation Center Parking Lot.

What To See And Do?

During the event, guests will have the chance to get involved in a number of engaging activities. These include educational talks by zookeepers, animal demonstrations, and informational booths around the zoo.

The Utica Zoo is expecting a big turnout, but they're prepared for everything. The shuttles will run non-stop starting at 5pm, with the last drop off to the zoo at 6:30pm. Transportation to the parking lot will continue until 7pm.

Both nights are Mondays, rain or shine.

