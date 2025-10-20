Authorities across Upstate New York are searching for Joseph Hess, a 32-year-old man from Frankfort, accused of a violent robbery and hit-and-run that left a 76-year-old woman seriously injured outside a McDonald’s in Ballston.

The Incident at McDonald’s

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the crime happened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday in the McDonald’s parking lot on Church Avenue. Deputies say Hess allegedly stole a woman’s purse from her car, and when she tried to stop him, he threw his own car in reverse and ran her over before speeding away. The woman suffered compound fractures in her leg and was rushed to Albany Medical Center.

Read More: Rome, New York Police Warn Residents of “Back the Blue” Scam

Investigators later discovered that Hess was driving a stolen vehicle out of Colonie, which they found abandoned behind Mabey’s Moving and Storage on Route 67. Witnesses told police they saw him running into the woods, sparking a massive search across Ballston Spa.

Schools on Lockdown as Search Expands

Ballston Spa schools swept their buildings and went into a “secure lockout” as a precaution. Classes continued, but doors were locked and security remained tight throughout the day.

Police Raid Hotel in Colonie

The manhunt widened Saturday when deputies received a tip that Hess was hiding out at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in Colonie, about 25 miles from the original crime scene. Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the hotel around 4 p.m., surrounding the building and calling for Hess to surrender. But after hours of searching, they came up empty.

The Ongoing Manhunt

Now, days later, Hess remains on the run. Police believe he could still be somewhere in the Capital Region or possibly back in Herkimer County, where he’s already wanted on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Read More: Human Remains in Upstate NY Identified as Missing Rochester Man

Authorities describe Hess as a white male, roughly 6 feet 3 inches tall, with long brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies are warning the public not to approach him. Instead, anyone who spots Hess or has information about his whereabouts should call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761 or dial 911 immediately.

Get our free mobile app

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler