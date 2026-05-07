If your idea of a perfect weekend includes trying way too many snacks, voting for your favorite food truck, and listening to live music with a drink in hand… buckle up, this might be your event.

The Food Truck Battle is back at the New York State Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday, and organizers say it’s expected to be the largest gathering of food trucks in Central New York history.

More Than 50 Food Trucks Competing

The event takes over Chevy Court at the fairgrounds with more than 50 locally owned food trucks coming from Syracuse, Utica, Rochester, and beyond.

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Attendees can sample everything from comfort food and barbecue to desserts and specialty creations, with many trucks offering low-cost tasting portions between $3 and $5, along with full menu items.

And, you’ll get to vote for your favorite truck in the battle.

Live Music, Wine Slushies, and an Artisan Village

This is so much more than just a food event. Friday night’s entertainment is headlined by Dangerous Type, while Saturday features Mayday Parade.

Visitors can also check out an Artisan Village featuring local vendors and artists, sip wine slushies and play yard games. There will also be a kidszone for families and plenty of seating throughout Chevy Court.

Dates, Times, and Admission Info

The Food Truck Battle is:

Friday, May 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids 12 and under get in free, and parking in the Brown Lot is also free.

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Guests should enter through the main gate of the fairgrounds. Handicap parking will be available near the entrance.

For more information and ticket details, visit The Food Truck Battle at the NYS Fairgrounds or Syracuse Food Truck Association Event Page.

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