An upcoming film production shooting in Syracuse this October is searching for two matching, or at least very similar, pickup trucks from the 1990s or early 2000s.

Red Pickup Trucks Are at the Top of the List

The production’s first choice is a pair of red trucks, but don’t count yourself out if yours are another color.

The trucks also don’t have to be perfect twins. According to the casting call, the production can make minor graphic or body adjustments to make two similar trucks look identical on camera. Any modifications would be restored afterward.

So, if you and your neighbor somehow both still have the same 1998 pickup sitting around, let them know asap!

Production Looking to Rent or Possibly Buy

Renting the trucks is preferred, but the production says it would consider purchasing the right pair.

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They’re looking for leads throughout the Syracuse area, so even if you don’t personally own two matching trucks, you may know someone who does.

Anyone interested should email vipart7@yahoo.com directly with photos of the trucks, the year, make and model, their location, and whether they would be interested in renting or selling.

No word yet on exactly what movie the trucks will appear in, but if you happen to have a pair of old pickups collecting dust in Central New York, they may finally catch their big break.

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