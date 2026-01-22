If you spent any time scrolling social media yesterday, you probably saw at least one dramatic warning about “exploding trees” thanks to the brutally cold air stretching across much of the U.S. And with Central New York dealing with some of the coldest temperatures of the season, it’s fair to ask: wait… is that actually a thing?

Short answer: yes... but also, relax.

Are Trees Really Exploding?

Not in the Scarlett Johansson, action-movie sense.

What people are calling “exploding trees” is a real cold-weather phenomenon known as frost cracking. And while it can sound alarming, it’s nowhere near as dramatic as viral posts make it seem. (But how cool would it be?)

According to the National Weather Service, extreme cold, especially when temperatures drop rapidly, can cause stress inside a tree’s trunk. Trees contain sap, which has a lower freezing point than water. Most of the winter, that sap stays liquid even when it’s well below freezing.

But when temperatures plunge to around -20°F or colder, that sap can actually freeze. And when it does, it expands. At the same time, the wood itself contracts from the cold. That internal tug-of-war can cause the trunk or a large branch to crack suddenly.

And that’s where the viral panic comes from.

What Does It Actually Sound Like?

People who’ve experienced frost cracking often describe it as a gunshot or loud pop, especially late at night when everything is quiet. It can absolutely startle you. But no, trees are not blowing apart, flying through the air, or crumbling into splinters.

Can This Happen in Central New York?

Yes, it can, but it’s uncommon.

Central New York has plenty of tree species that are more susceptible to frost cracking, including:

Maple

Birch

Poplar

Ash

It’s most likely to happen during rapid temperature drops, especially after a milder day followed by extreme overnight cold. The good news? Even when frost cracking occurs, most trees heal naturally over time.

Also worth noting: most people have never heard this happen simply because most sane people aren’t wandering through the woods at 2 a.m. when it’s 20 below zero. (No judgment if you are... just saying.)

Should You Be Worried About Your Yard Trees?

Most homeowners should not be worried about yard trees.

Frost cracks rarely kill healthy trees, and they’re usually cosmetic rather than catastrophic. However, if you notice:

Large, fresh splits

Hanging or damaged branches

An older or already weakened tree

…it’s smart to check in with a local arborist or tree nursery, just to be safe.

Yes, Trees Can Technically Explode

So, yes, the viral posts are technically telling the truth. Trees can crack loudly in extreme cold, and it can sound dramatic. But this isn’t some new winter horror unlocked by climate chaos, and it’s definitely not an action-movie explosion.

So if you hear a loud crack outside during this cold snap, don’t panic. It’s probably just a tree reacting to the cold, not actually exploding, not actually dangerous, and not about to launch itself through your living room window.

Winter in Central New York is already doing enough. We don’t need exploding trees added to the stress list.

