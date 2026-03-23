Holy Family Parish in Little Falls is once again asking for a little help from the community, and it’s one of those feel-good efforts that’s honestly hard to say no to.

They’re collecting spring and Easter cards for residents at Rockton Plaza and Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The goal is to gather at least 144 cards, making sure every resident receives one.

Cards can be homemade, store-bought, easter-themed or just a simple message of kindness and hope.

Read More: Boilermaker Road Race Opens Access Program for 2026 Runners

Because at the end of the day, it’s about making someone feel remembered.

Why This Matters More Than You Think

If you’ve ever had a loved one in a nursing home or rehab center, you already know how much small gestures can mean. A card might seem simple, but to someone who doesn’t get a lot of visitors or mail, it can absolutely make their day.

A Simple Activity You Can Do With Your Kids

If you’re looking for something to do with your kids that doesn’t involve screens, snacks, or spending money…this is it.

Sit down, make a few cards, write a nice message, and you’ve got yourself a creative activity paired with a quick family moment and a way to teach kindness without even trying.

Wins across the board.

Where to Drop Off Cards

If you want to participate, cards can be dropped off at:

Holy Family Parish

763 E. Main Street, Little Falls

There’s a designated table with a labeled basket right inside the main entrance, and you can stop in anytime between 7:30 a.m. and at least 3:00 p.m. daily, with extended hours midweek.

Read More: NY Offering Free Healthcare Tuition

Cards are being collected through Thursday, April 2.

If you have questions, you can contact Holy Family Parish directly at 315-823-3410.

A Few Quick Tips for Your Cards

No envelope required (but you can include one if you want)

A simple “Happy Easter” or “Thinking of You” works perfectly

First names are totally fine for signing

If you want your card to go to a specific person, just write their name on the front

And if you’re part of the parish, you can include that, but it’s not required for anyone else.

Most Popular Chocolates and Candy - Easter 2026 Pastel colors and sugary candy treats are flooding the aisles of grocery stores right now. Easter is almost here and if you need help figuring out what candy to put in the Easter baskets, DoorDash just released the top 10 Easter candies for 2026. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio