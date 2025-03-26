Sex Offender Charged After Luring Attempt in Upstate New York
A registered Level 3 sex offender has been arrested after allegedly attempting to lure three young boys into his vehicle in Southern Lewis County.
Dwayne Edwin Kirk, 58, of Boonville, NY, was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest followed an investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle last Wednesday in the village of Constableville.
Level 3 Sex Offender Accused of Attempting to Lure Boys in Lewis County
Deputies say Kirk approached three juvenile boys and tried to entice them into his vehicle by offering food and drinks. According to law enforcement, he then threw money on the ground in an apparent attempt to lure them closer.
After initially driving around the block, Kirk reportedly returned to make another attempt at approaching the boys.
As a result of the investigation, Kirk has been charged with fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in CAP Court and released on his own recognizance. Orders of protection have been issued for the victims.
Kirk is a registered Level 3 sex offender—the classification reserved for those considered at the highest risk of reoffending. According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry, he was previously convicted of first-degree sexual abuse involving a child under 11 in 2012. He also has a prior conviction for a second-degree criminal sex act, against a mentally disabled woman, also a felony.
