A six-person team at an Upstate New York Dollar General walked off the job last Thursday, citing poor working conditions, disappearing sick time, and what they described as a toxic workplace environment.

Six-Member Team Walks Out Together

Former assistant manager America Tillman shared a statement on the Middleburgh, NY Facebook page, signed by all six employees.

“We want to sincerely apologize for the impact our situation may have had on you. After years of mistreatment and difficult working conditions, the team at Dollar General Store #16215 in Esperance has made the hard decision to part ways with Dollar General.” she wrote, adding an apology to customers impacted by the walkout.

Tillman told the Times Union the team did not formally quit but walked out in protest. She said she was later fired, and that the store’s manager had been dismissed the night before the protest.

Claims of Staffing Issues and Missing Time

According to Tillman, the store typically operated with just one employee per shift, overlapping with another worker for about four hours per day. Most staff earned between $15.50 and $18 per hour, she said, and despite the company’s policy that sick time should accrue, employees allegedly noticed their hours were being removed from the system without explanation.

Tillman claimed her manager was terminated after contacting human resources about the issue. She also described demeaning treatment from upper management and said the team had been working under “skeleton crew” conditions for months.

Company Response and Job Postings

The store reopened the following day with temporary staff from other locations. Dollar General has not yet issued a statement regarding the walkout. As of Tuesday, the company had posted new job openings for multiple positions at the Duanesburg location, including store manager, assistant manager, and several sales associates.

