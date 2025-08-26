Central New York has been taking a beating lately. Between severe thunderstorms, torrential downpours, and lightning shows that look like something out of an apocalypse movie, it’s been a wild ride. We’ve seen gusts hitting 70 mph, flash flooding popping up overnight, and even a few tornadoes tearing through parts of Oneida County. Power outages, downed trees, and back-to-back storm warnings have us all glued to the radar. But honestly, just because you’re inside doesn’t mean you’re safe from Mother Nature’s mood swings.

You’ve heard it before: “Don’t shower during a thunderstorm. You’ll get struck by lightning!” Sounds like something straight out of Grandma’s playbook, right? One of those old wives’ tales, like “Don’t go outside with wet hair or you’ll catch a cold.”

But here’s the thing: this one’s 100% true... and the reason is a lot scarier than you think.

Lightning and Your Bathroom: A Shocking Combo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says flat-out: Do not shower, bathe, wash dishes, or wash your hands during a thunderstorm.

Why? Because lightning can travel through your plumbing. Most homes in Central New York use metal pipes, which are perfect conductors for electricity. And even if you have plastic pipes, the CDC says you’re still not in the clear.

Here’s the science:

Lightning is a massive electrical discharge that can heat the air around it to 54,000°F (hotter than the surface of the sun).

If it strikes near your home, that electrical current can run through water in your pipes, and if you’re standing in the shower? Well, you become part of that circuit.

Translation: That quick rinse during a storm could turn deadly.

It’s Not Just Showers: What to Avoid Indoors During a Storm

Experts recommend steering clear of anything involving water or wired electricity during a thunderstorm:

Don’t shower or bathe

Don’t wash dishes

Don’t do laundry

Limit contact with sinks or faucets

Stay off corded phones and away from electronics

And no, hiding in the basement isn’t foolproof. Stay away from concrete floors and walls because they can contain metal reinforcements that conduct electricity.

Lightning FAQs That Might Blow Your Mind

Can lightning hit even if it’s not raining? YES. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from the storm. If you hear thunder, you’re close enough to get zapped.

Does lightning strike the same place twice? Yep. The Empire State Building gets hit about 23 times a year.

How dangerous is it indoors? About one-third of lightning injuries happen inside because people forget these safety rules.

Odds of being struck? Less than 1 in a million each year... but don’t push your luck.

But My Grandma Said…

Remember when Grandma told you this and you laughed it off? Turns out, she was doing you a solid. This isn’t an old wives’ tale; it’s a legit life-saving tip. Back in the day, folks didn’t have CDC guidelines. They had common sense and stories passed down from people who saw what happened when someone didn’t listen.

Where's the Safest Place During a Storm?

Inside a fully enclosed building with four walls and a roof (homes, offices, stores).

Hard-top vehicles with the windows rolled up.

What’s NOT safe?

Porches, gazebos, dugouts

Convertibles, golf carts, motorcycles

Under a tree (second leading cause of lightning deaths!)

If you can hear thunder, the storm is close enough to hurt you. So when the sky starts rumbling over Central New York, don’t risk your life for a shower. Grab a book, scroll TikTok on your cordless phone, and let Grandma have her told-you-so moment.

