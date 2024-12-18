Discovery Channel’s ‘Bitchin’ Rides’ Heads To Upstate New York

Upstate New York will be on the spotlight on "Bitchin' Rides" on Discovery Channel HD TODAY.

The show airs at 10:00AM, Wednesday December 18th. You can of course stream it online anytime after that online here.

Dave and Kev head to Lake George, New York, for the Adirondack Nationals. The entire town shuts down for this car show, attracting the best on the East Coast"

Bitchin' Rides, also known internationally as Salt Lake Garage or Kindig Customs, is a reality TV series that follows Dave Kindig and his team at Kindig It Designs in Salt Lake City, Utah. The show highlights the process of restoring and rebuilding vehicles into stunning custom masterpieces. Since its debut, it has become one of Velocity TV's most popular series (now available on Motor Trend OnDemand). Projects featured on the show include iconic cars like a '57 Chevrolet Corvette, a '62 Volkswagen bus, and even an Audi R8 Spyder.

Adirondack Nationals started in from a few car enthusiasts with a passion for hot rods, muscle cars, and American Steel. This small group started a show and named it Albany Rod’s and Kustoms (ARK). From this tiny show back in the early 80’s they have grown in size and status.

While we keep our small “everyone knows each other” feel, the show has grown into one of the largest muscle car shows on the eastern seaboard. Come down this year and have a look we promise you wont be disappointed."

Adirondack Nationals for 2025 will be held September 4th – 7th. You can learn more online here.

