Place A Good Bid and Own This New York Yankee’s Home Run Castle

Have you ever wondered what it would be like living in a castle? Better yet, living in a castle that was once owned by baseball royalty? That thought could become a reality for you if your pockets are deep enough.

Derek Jeter owned this gorgeous castle in Orange County, New York and put it up for sale on the real estate market back in 2018. It was first listed with an asking price of $14,750,000. It was pulled from the market during the winter months, and during the pandemic. Then, it was re-listed last year for two million dollars less.

Fast forward to today, it seems that Jeter has had a hard time finding someone to purchase the gorgeous 12,590 square foot property. That's why the "Gem on The Lake" is being offered by luxury private auction instead.

According to Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros Real Estate Inc, the auction will be taking place December 15. Bids begin at $6,500,000.

The seller reserves the right to accept or reject bids.

If you're interested becoming the new owner of this property, you can participate in the auction by reaching out to Wright Bros Real Estate Inc at 845-480-1819.

The castle sits was built in 1915 and sits on just over 4 acres, with 700 feet of shoreline. It has 6 bedrooms, 12 baths, turrets, an elevator and a widow’s walk. Then, a guest house, pool house, boat house, gardens, a lagoon and infinity edge swimming pool with rock waterfall. Talk about a house that will impress.

It's said that Jeter has been working on the castle over the years to renovate and make it even more immaculate.

It truly is something you need to see for yourself to believe how luxurious it is. Take a look at the inside. Personally, this house is a little too fancy for someone like me, but it's beautiful for sure.

So, who wants to go in on a bid to get the castle? We can work out a deal (you take one wing, we take another, something like that?) Message us inside our station app.

