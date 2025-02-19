Winter in New York brings scenic snowfalls, but with this winter's heavy accumulation comes the risk of roof damage—or even collapse. Whether you're in Syracuse, Buffalo, Albany, or the Adirondacks, understanding how much snow your roof can handle is crucial for protecting your home.

How Much Snow Can a Roof Support?

According to Central New York building codes, most residential roofs in good condition can handle 20 pounds per square foot of snow. Here’s a general guideline:

Fresh, Powdery Snow: 4 feet equals about 20 pounds per square foot.

4 feet equals about 20 pounds per square foot. Wet, Packed Snow: 2 feet equals about 20 pounds per square foot.

2 feet equals about 20 pounds per square foot. Mixed New & Old Snow: 2-3 feet can hit that 20-pound threshold.

Flat roofs are at a higher risk of collapse since melting snow can refreeze before draining. Homeowners with flat or older roofs should be proactive in removing snow after major storms.

When Should You Remove Snow from Your Roof?

If snow is piling up faster than it melts, it's time to clear it. But safety first—don’t attempt removal without proper precautions.

Safe Snow Removal Tips:

✅ Use a Roof Rake: A telescoping roof rake lets you remove snow while standing safely on the ground.

✅ Work with a Buddy: Never attempt roof snow removal alone.

✅ Focus on the Edges First: Clearing eaves can sometimes trigger a full roof slide.

✅ Avoid Metal Shovels: Plastic tools prevent damage to shingles.

✅ Hire a Professional: If you’re unsure, call a roofing expert to remove the snow safely.

Is Your Roof at Risk in Central New York?

The Lake Ontario snowbelt can dump multiple feet of snow in days, but not all storms are equal. Fluffy snowfall is less risky for roofs, but with recent snow and ice storms, homes with flat roofs, aging barns, or older structures should monitor snow buildup closely. Multiple roof collapses have been reported, including at HUD-Son Forest Equipment and Insight Dairy, LLC.

Read More: Building Collapse at Longtime Business in Barneveld

If you notice sagging ceilings, creaking sounds, or interior leaks, it may be time for emergency snow removal. Staying ahead of roof snow accumulation is key to avoiding costly damage. If a winter storm leaves you with unexpected leaks or damage, reach out to restoration professionals to get your home back to normal.

Read More: Upstate NY Farm Suffers Terrible Tragedy Following Heavy Snowfall

10 Winter Car Essentials Every New York Driver Needs As winter tightens its grip on New York, driving can get dicey, with snowstorms and icy roads creating potentially hazardous situations. Whether you’re navigating the snowy streets of Syracuse, the icy roads of Utica, or the blustery highways of beyond, preparation is key. Having the essentials in your car can make all the difference in an emergency. Gallery Credit: Canva/TSM

Staggering Snow Totals From First Winter Massive Storm of 2025 The first Lake Effect snow storm of 2025 was a multi day doozy that left many Central New York towns buried in several feet of snow. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams