Take On Joey Chestnut In New York At Wing-Eating Contest

Are you ready to go head-to-head with one of the greatest competitive eaters of all time? The Syracuse Mets and The Wildcat Sports Pub are giving three lucky fans the chance to challenge Joey Chestnut in a high-stakes boneless wing-eating contest!

Think you have what it takes? Here’s your shot at proving your skills against the legend himself.

How to Enter the Syracuse Mets Wing Eating Challenge

Three fans will be selected to have the opportunity to sit across from Joey Chestnut and put their eating abilities to the test.

Who is Joey Chestnut?

If you’re unfamiliar with the name Joey Chestnut, let’s get you caught up. He’s a world-famous competitive eater known for breaking records, dominating Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest year after year, and devouring insane amounts of food at lightning speed.

His hot dog record? 76 in 10 minutes! If that’s any indication of his skills, you’d better be prepared to eat fast if you want to stand a chance against him.

