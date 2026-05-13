A woman from Central New York got her chance to shine on one of America’s most famous game shows Tuesday night.

Laurel Gilmer of Ithaca appeared on Jeopardy! during the Tuesday, May 12 episode. Gilmer competed against returning champion Tristan Williams from Nebraska and another challenger, Will Thornton from Ohio.

Who Is Laurel Gilmer?

Gilmer works at Cornell University as the director of events for the school’s music department. In her job, she helps organize concerts, performances and special events on campus.

According to Cornell, Gilmer has worked with the university’s music department for years and recently stepped into her current leadership role.

Her Background in Music and Events

Before moving to Ithaca, Gilmer spent nearly a decade working with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in several arts and event management positions.

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She studied music and business at the University of Tennessee and has spent much of her career working behind the scenes in the arts world.

Gilmer has also volunteered with arts groups and film festivals over the years, building a strong career in music and event planning.

Central New York Viewers Tuned In

Fans of the long-running trivia show were excited to see someone from the Finger Lakes region representing Central New York on national television. While she didn't win, she definitely made us proud!

“Jeopardy!” is hosted by Ken Jennings, who became famous after winning 74 games in a row as a contestant. The game show was previously hosted by Alex Trebek for decades and remains one of the most popular quiz shows on TV.