CNY Memorial Day Veterans Celebration Paused For 2025—Future Uncertain

The Central New York Watchfire event, held annually at the New York State Fairgrounds to honor fallen service members, will not happen this year.

After successfully organizing the Watchfire for the past two years, the CNY Veterans Recognition Foundation announced it will be stepping away from coordinating the event due to the significant resources and volunteer hours required. The organization, which temporarily revived the tradition in 2023 and 2024, emphasized that the event requires a huge financial investment, substantial planning time, and extensive volunteer support, which they say is difficult to sustain long-term for a 100% volunteer-led group.

Since the foundation decided to take a step back, local veteran organizations and community leaders have been exploring options for a new host. But, as of now, no successor has been confirmed.

What is the Watchfire?

The Watchfire, which is held around Memorial Day, draws thousands of attendees. It features the respectful retirement of thousands of American flags in a massive ceremonial fire, which serves as a powerful tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The event has taken place for over 35 years.

Originally organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 103, the Watchfire paused from 2020 to 2022 due to COVID-19 before the CNY Veterans Recognition Foundation stepped in to revive it temporarily.

The rising costs of insurance, environmental concerns, and increased logistical demands have added to the challenge of sustaining the event. While the 2025 Watchfire is officially on hold, there remains strong interest in finding a path forward. Supporters and potential sponsors are encouraged to contact the CNY Veterans Recognition Foundation for more information.

