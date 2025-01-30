The New York State Department of Health has announced the arrest of a Central New York vape shop owner for illegally selling and shipping e-liquid, also known as vape juice or e-juice, in violation of state law. This marks the first-ever arrest under the Public Health Law statute, which criminalizes the unlawful shipment of vapor products.

Historic First Arrest in New York’s War on Vape Sales

Richard Dechick of Auburn, NY, along with his business Vape Kult LLC, is charged with two counts of Unlawful Shipment and Transport of Vapor Products, a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, Dechick could face jail time, fines, or both, while his company faces financial penalties. A second or subsequent violation could elevate charges to a Class E felony, intensifying the legal consequences.

The charges stem from a statewide crackdown on illegal vape sales, which is part of New York’s battle against the youth vaping epidemic. The New York State Police and the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office collaborated with the Department of Health’s Bureau of Investigations to build the case.

New York’s Vape Laws: What You Need to Know

New York has some of the strictest vaping laws in the country, including:

✅ Flavored e-cigarettes are banned for retail sale.

✅ Selling vape products to anyone under 21 is illegal.

✅ Shipping vapor products directly to consumers is a crime.

✅ Violators face criminal and civil penalties, including jail time and heavy fines.

Health Officials Warn About the Dangers of Youth Vaping

According to the New York Youth Tobacco Survey conducted in 2022:

📌 18.7% of New York high school students use e-cigarettes.

📌 90% of high school vapers prefer flavored e-liquids, making them more likely to develop nicotine addiction.

📌 76.4% of teen vapers report using sweet, fruity, or alcohol-flavored vape products.

Read More: Man Arrested with Meth and 42 License Suspensions in New York

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that any form of tobacco use is unsafe for youth, making enforcement actions like these critical in the fight against underage vaping.

New York Ramps Up Enforcement Against Illegal Vape Sales

This arrest is the latest in a series of crackdowns on illegal vaping businesses. Earlier this month, the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Health filed a lawsuit against two Herkimer County vape retailers for selling flavored e-cigarettes, including to minors, and operating without required licenses.

Resources for Quitting Vaping

Looking to quit vaping? Help is available!

Visit the New York State Quitline for free resources.

For more information on New York’s vaping laws and public health initiatives, visit the NYS Department of Health website.

