A former junior high music teacher at the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District has been arrested on charges related to child sex crimes.

Former School District Employee Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

Nolan R. Ostrowski, 25 was taken into custody on January 23 and is facing multiple charges, including felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possession of child sexual exploitation material. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obscenity and public lewdness.

An investigation was conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which executed a search warrant during their probe into the online transmission of child sexual exploitation material leading to the arrest.

Ostrowski has been transported to Oswego County CAP Court, where he will await centralized arraignment.

State Police urge anyone with information related to this case or other potential incidents involving Ostrowski to contact them at 315-366-6000.

