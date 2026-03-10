There are a few telltale signs that spring is finally on the way in Central New York. The snow starts melting, the sun sticks around a little longer… and suddenly orange cones start popping up everywhere. Road construction season is officially getting underway, and several projects across the region could slow down drivers this week.

Drivers in multiple counties should expect lane closures, flaggers, and occasional delays.

Oneida County

Drivers around Utica, Rome, and New Hartford may see several road projects happening at the same time.

Utica

North Genesee Street between Auert Avenue and Lee Street will have a southbound right lane closure while Verizon crews perform utility work.

Culver Avenue over Route 5S will see lane closures on the bridge with flaggers directing traffic during bridge work.

Town of Lee

Route 26 between River Road and Tuffy Road will have lane closures in both directions while crews handle tree cutting operations.

Rome

Route 46 between Elmer Hill Road and Pennystreet Road will have lane closures with flaggers due to clearing and tree removal. This work is weather dependent.

New Hartford

Route 5 between Middlesettlement Road and Woods Highway will have a westbound lane and shoulder closure while crews work on a natural gas line.

Madison County

Drivers in the Oneida area may also notice some roadside work happening this week.

Route 26 in the Town of Georgetown, between Lebanon Road and Jenne Road, will see lane closures in both directions due to clearing and tree removal.

Route 46 in Oneida, between Center Street and Cobb Street, will have shoulder closures as crews clear trees near the bridge over Interstate 90.

Montgomery County

One project in Amsterdam may cause a brief but noticeable delay.

Route 5S between Fort Hunter Road and Florida Avenue will have a rolling roadblock lasting about two minutes each day while crews blast bedrock during construction of a new Amazon warehouse.

In Palatine:

Route 10 between New Turnpike Road and Hickory Hill Road will have lane closures with flaggers due to work being done by National Grid.

Hamilton County

Drivers heading toward the Adirondacks could also see slowdowns.

In Long Lake, Route 28 near the south inlet of Raquette Lake will have lane closures with temporary traffic signals during bridge work.

Route 30 between Snowy Mountain Lodge Road and Lakeshore Road in Indian Lake and Lake Pleasant will also see lane closures with flaggers while National Grid crews work in the area.

What Drivers Should Expect

For most of these projects, drivers should expect temporary lane closures, flaggers directing traffic, and short delays, especially during busy commute times.

Some of the work may be weather dependent.

If you’re heading out this week, it may be worth leaving a few minutes earlier, especially if your route takes you through one of these construction zones.

